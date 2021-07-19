Highlights Delishow 2021

We have welcomed a lot of customers and traders during our flower trial ‘Delishow’ last week. Also the first foreign customers were able to visit us again; we are grateful we could show them around our flower trial in person again.

There were a lot of novelties and new breeding results to be seen.

In the segment of disbuds we showed novelties like Couture, Alemani, Forecast en Rockstar. Also the new spider Cipria and the colour variations Cipria White and Cipria Orange were much noted.

