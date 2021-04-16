Deliflor Chrysanten Introduces Stresa Salmon

Deliflor Chrysanten Floral April 16, 2021

Spring is the ultimate season for using soft, pastel coloured flowers. We present to you the new spray chrysanthemum Stresa Salmon!

This beautiful salmon anemone variety has a dark centre, which empowers the flower as well. Stresa is already a well known Deliflor variety; the pink spray chrysanthemum is famous for its dark, purple centre.

Stresa Salmon is a nice extension of the Stresa serie and will –just like Stresa- be supplied by Linflowers. Linflowers will introduce Stresa Salmon on April 20 with about 15 000 stems a week.

  • Grower: Linflowers
  • Amounts: 15 000 stems a week
  • VBN-code: 125419

Check out this novelty in 3D!

Related Articles

Floral

Danziger Colombia Creates Sparkling Chrysanthemum “Open Days” Event

Danziger Floral September 5, 2019

Danziger Colombia hosted an “Open-Days” event at its site in Vereda Pontezuela, Antioquia. During the event, growers, buyers and retailers were able to explore a wide portfolio of chrysanthemums along with a sneak peek of some new and innovative other crops. The event took place at the Danziger farm, which was established in 2014, set up as an R&D site, as well as an elite production site, to serve the local market.