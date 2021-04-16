Deliflor Chrysanten Introduces Stresa Salmon

Spring is the ultimate season for using soft, pastel coloured flowers. We present to you the new spray chrysanthemum Stresa Salmon!

This beautiful salmon anemone variety has a dark centre, which empowers the flower as well. Stresa is already a well known Deliflor variety; the pink spray chrysanthemum is famous for its dark, purple centre.

Stresa Salmon is a nice extension of the Stresa serie and will –just like Stresa- be supplied by Linflowers. Linflowers will introduce Stresa Salmon on April 20 with about 15 000 stems a week.

Grower: Linflowers

Amounts: 15 000 stems a week

VBN-code: 125419

Check out this novelty in 3D!