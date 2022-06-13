Modern Plant Based Foods Announces Sale of its Breakfast Sausage For $1 Million and $1-Million Financing

VANCOUVER, BC – Modern Plant Based Foods Inc., (CSE: MEAT) (“Modern Plant Based Foods”) or (the “Company”), Modern Plant Based Foods Inc., (CSE: MEAT) (“Modern Plant Based Foods”) or (the “Company”), an award-winning plant-based food company is pleased to announce that it has sold the rights and recipes for its Modern breakfast sausage for proceeds of $1,000,000 million cash.

“The Company is very excited about the sale of the Modern Breakfast Sausage as it further strengthens our balance sheet and shows our ability to create value through our R&D team. Our company is in a strong financial situation and we are continuing to innovate products and create value for our shareholders. Our Modern Breakfast sausage is one of our newer creations from our line of products and is early in our distribution cycle so it further shows the value of some of our more established recipes with proven distribution. After the proven success of the breakfast sausage our company will be looking to develop more recipes with an inclusive sales pipe in the immediate future.” States CEO Avtar Dhaliwal.

The company announces it will be arranging a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 2,040,816 units (each a “Unit”) at a price of $0.49 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.

Each Unit is comprised of both a common shares (each a “Share”) and a common share purchase Warrant (each a “Warrant”). Each transferrable Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire on common share of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.61 per warrant and have an expiry of 24 months from the date of issuance. The Company does not intend to publicly list the warrants for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”). Finder’s fees may be paid, as permitted under CSE policies and applicable securities laws.

$500,000 of the proceeds raised from this offering will be used by the Company for marketing and the remainder will be used for general working capital purposes, further acquisitions, and developing the Company.

