Gathered Foods, Makers of Good Catch Plant-Based Seafood, Announce International Retail Expansion Into European Markets

AUSTIN, Texas — Gathered Foods, makers of Good Catch Plant-Based Seafood, today announced international retail distribution across multiple European markets, including the Netherlands and Spain. This is Gathered Foods’ largest retail expansion since the brand’s inception, a major milestone for the innovative food company. As the European and UK markets continue to be advantageous for plant-based products, with plant-based alternatives expected to be worth €7.5 billion by 20251, the timing is ideal for Gathered Foods to grow their international footprint.

This retail expansion builds upon a successful year for the food company. In January, Gathered Foods launched in over 300 stores in the UK through a distribution partnership with Tesco, the UK’s largest retailer, making its first mark internationally. Following, Good Catch entered into the Canadian market through a distribution partnership with Loblaws, Canada’s largest retailer. The products are available in over 300 stores including Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, Provigo, and more. Good Catch will also be available very soon in 450 Sobeys stores, the second largest food retailer across Canada.

Gathered Foods is continuing this successful expansion trajectory with new European markets through strategic retail partnerships with retailers and restaurant partners. In the Netherlands, Good Catch’s plant-based seafood products are available in over 70 stores including Albert Heijn, the largest Dutch supermarket chain, as well as Jumbo, Coop and more. In Spain, Good Catch is available in Sanchez Romero, the specialty supermarket chain throughout Madrid.

The innovative food company is also working with key distributors Green Pro International and Zandbergen World’s Finest Meats (Zoeterwoude) in the Netherlands, along with PHW in Germany to increase product availability across many retail and food service channels throughout Europe. Gathered Foods has plans to continue its expansion in these key European markets and more into 2021 through various distribution channels, including restaurant partners.

“As we continue to grow our brand and expand our distribution footprint internationally, we’re incredibly proud to establish this strong retail base across Europe,” said Christine Mei, CEO of Gathered Foods. “Following our successful partnership with Tesco and our recent launch into Canada with Loblaws, broadening our availability in Europe was the next natural progression. We’re fully committed to delivering our high quality, craveable plant-based seafood products to consumers across the globe to provide a delicious culinary experience through our retail and foodservice networks.”

In addition to the exciting year of retail expansion, the brand has also had successes in growth and innovation. Earlier in the year, Good Catch secured an impressive $36.8 million Series B Financing Round, which allowed the brand to continue on its path towards expansion and production, leading to the opening of its own state-of-the-art plant-based production facility in Heath, Ohio. Following, Good Catch announced a joint distribution venture with Bumble Bee Foods, which allowed the plant-based seafood products to be available to consumers on a larger scale through their distribution channels. The brand also announced new backing from celebrities Woody Harrelson, Shailene Woodley, Paris Hilton and Lance Bass, which indicated the overwhelming belief in the future of plant-based seafood and has helped to create more consumer awareness around the products. This past summer, Good Catch launched its new line of frozen appetizers and entrees, which were met with great consumer feedback and retail demand. Most recently, Gathered Foods appointed Christine Mei as CEO.

Created by pioneering chefs and Co-Founders Derek and Chad Sarno, Good Catch’s non-GMO proprietary six-legume blend of peas, chickpeas, lentils soy, fava beans and navy beans deliver protein and a texture that resembles the exact flakiness of seafood without the environmental impact. Good Catch currently has two product lines available: Good Catch Plant-Based Tuna and Good Catch Frozen Appetizers and Entrees. Good Catch Plant-Based Tuna is offered in three versatile flavors: Naked in Water, Mediterranean and Oil & Herbs. Good Catch’s new frozen entrees and appetizers are the result of the rising consumer interest for quick and delicious plant-based meals and are available in New England Style Plant-Based Crab Cakes, Thai Style Plant-Based Fish Cakes, and Classic Style Plant-Based Fish Burgers.

About Gathered Foods

Gathered Foods, makers of Good Catch plant-based seafood, is an innovative food company focused on propelling change through craveable plant-based alternatives. United by love of good food, plant-based eating, and animal welfare, Gathered Foods is on a mission to raise consciousness, reduce harm, and preserve environmental resources, all while delivering a great culinary experience. The team is dedicated to creating great-tasting plant-based foods for everyone, from vegan to omnivore and everything in between. Visit GatheredFoods.com for more information.

About Good Catch

Good Catch is a chef-driven brand developing flavorful, plant-based seafood alternatives. Founded by pioneering chefs Derek and Chad Sarno, Good Catch products offer the taste, texture, nutrition, and experience of seafood without harming the environment. Good Catch Plant-Based Fish-Free Tuna is available nationwide in three versatile flavor offerings including Naked in Water, Mediterranean, and Oil & Herbs. Good Catch’s newly launched frozen appetizers and entrees are available in retailers across the East Coast, with wider distribution planned for later in 2020. Visit GoodCatchFoods.com and follow @goodcatchfoods on Facebook and Instagram.

1 ING Research, “Growth of meat and dairy alternatives is stirring up the European food industry” (October 2020)