Dungeness Crab Season Delayed Yet Again — This Time Till Dec. 16

MENDOCINO Co. — The commercial Dungeness crab season will be delayed until December 16 in Mendocino, Humboldt and Del Norte Counties, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced last week.

This is the second delay. The original opening date was November 15.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) is calling the delay in this region because the Department wasn’t able to get a large enough sample of crabs in their pre-season testing to make an informed decision about whether or not the crabs passed the “meat quality test,” which determines whether or not the crabs have matured enough to be caught.

