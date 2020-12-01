USDA to Host December Webinars on Importing Specialty Crops

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) will host webinars on December 3 and 9 to highlight new procedures for submitting documents required for importing specialty crops into the United States. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will also participate. The trade community is highly encouraged to participate.

Interested parties should register for and join the webinars at the links below:

December 3 – 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. ET. Register here.

December 9 – 3 to 5 p.m. ET. Register here.

Registrants of both webinars can also join by phone at (669) 254-5252 or (646) 828-7666.

AMS will post recordings of the webinars on the Section 8e & Imports webpage following each live event.

The webinars will provide information on the history of the government-wide International Trade Data System (ITDS) initiative and the CBP’s Automated Commercial Environment (ACE) into which importers are required to load documents necessary for bringing products into the United States beginning Sept. 2, 2020, during a phased in enforcement period. The webinars will also cover expediting the release process, the electronic filing phased in enforcement period and the connectivity between AMS’s Compliance Enforcement Management System, which enables AMS to schedule grading and certification services and track the handling and disposition of loads for compliance purposes, and CBP’s ACE system.

The webinars will include a question-and-answer session.

More information about AMS grading and certification services for imports is available on the AMS Section 8e & Imports webpage. ITDS is statutorily authorized by section 405 of the Security and Accountability for Every (SAFE) Port Act of 2006, Public Law 109-347.