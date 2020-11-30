Cooke Aquaculture Plans for Washington State Trout Farm May Face Another Legal Challenge

A plan by New Brunswick-based Cooke Aquaculture to raise steelhead trout in Puget Sound, Washington State, may face another legal challenge.

In January the company had been awarded a five-year permit from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) to farm steelhead trout in Puget Sound.

That decision, however, may be challenged in court by a coalition of environmental groups, including Wild Fish Conservancy (WFC), the Centre for Biological Diversity, the Centre for Food Safety and Friends of the Earth.

