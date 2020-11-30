Cooke Aquaculture Plans for Washington State Trout Farm May Face Another Legal Challenge

Barb Dean-Simmons, The Packet Seafood November 30, 2020

A plan by New Brunswick-based Cooke Aquaculture to raise steelhead trout in Puget Sound, Washington State, may face another legal challenge.

In January the company had been awarded a five-year permit from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) to farm steelhead trout in Puget Sound.

That decision, however, may be challenged in court by a coalition of environmental groups, including Wild Fish Conservancy (WFC), the Centre for Biological Diversity, the Centre for Food Safety and Friends of the Earth.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Packet

Related Articles

Seafood

Coastal Mass. Sailors are Steaming Over Oyster Farm

December 27, 2019 Johanna Seltz, Boston Globe

Excited by the prospect of a new commercial fishery in this coastal town, Scituate officials recently took the first step toward licensing oyster farming in waters at the northernmost end of town — much to the dismay of some Cohasset neighbors who say the aquaculture business could ruin their community’s recreational sailing programs.