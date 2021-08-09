KeHE to Distribute Modern Meat Products Throughout the United States

VANCOUVER, BC – Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc., (CSE: MEAT) (” Modern Plant Based Foods “) or (the “Company “), an award-winning plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that Modern Meat, its meat alternative division, has entered a wholesale distribution agreement with KeHE Distributors®, (“KeHE”) to carry its line of Modern Meat plant-based meat alternatives. The initial listing will include Modern Crab-less Cakes and Tarragon Remoulade Sauce.

With nearly 70 years of experience, KeHE Distributors is one of the nation’s top pure play wholesale food distributors with 16 distribution centers across North America. Based in Illinois, with over 5,500 employees, KeHE represents 8,500 brands and services more than 30,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, ecommerce retailers and other specialty product retailers throughout North America including Independent Natural Food Retailers Association, Albertsons and Sprouts Farmers Market.

“This distribution partnership with KeHE is yet another landmark moment in Modern Meat‘s expansion strategy,” said Tara Haddad, Founder and CEO of Modern Plant-Based Foods. “We are excited that our quality gourmet meat alternatives will now be available to KeHE accounts across the United States. With an increasing consumer appetite for plant-based meat alternatives we expect our products to see strong growth at this leading national specialty and all-natural foods distributer.”

KeHE is a trusted name in the food industry and is well known for bringing new and emerging brands to market through their vast network.

“In KeHE we have found a partnership that aligns well with our mission of providing healthy and sustainable food to the masses. Inking this deal is significant to open distribution of our chef curated plant-based alternatives to retailers across the United States,” explains Tara. “We look forward to exploring all the avenues available to increase our market penetration. KeHE is a well-respected industry distributor and we could not be more pleased.”

About KeHE

KeHE Distributors®, LLC (KeHE) is the largest, pure-play distributor of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 30,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. With over 5,500 employee-owners, KeHE, a Certified B Corporation, drives its mission of serving to make lives better and bringing the next level of goodness, crazy GOOD™, throughout all aspects of its operation.

About Modern Plant-Based Foods

Modern Plant-Based Foods is a Canadian food company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that offers a portfolio of plant-based products including meat and dairy-free alternatives, soups and vegan snacks. Our products are available at select restaurants and retailers across Canada including our own Modern Wellness Bars located in Vancouver. We take a holistic approach to plant-based living and understand the importance of providing nutritious and sustainable alternatives to consumers without sacrificing taste. We want people to feel good about the food they eat which is why we are deliberate in choosing ingredients free of soy, gluten, nuts and GMOs.

Our mission is to change the way food is produced and consumed for the benefit of people, animals and the environment by using natural plant-based ingredients.

