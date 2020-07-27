Deliflor Chrysanten Introduces Baykal, New White Santini

Deliflor Chrysanten Floral July 27, 2020

Lake Baikal in southern Siberia is the largest freshwater lake by volume in the world, containing 22% of the world’s fresh surface water. The lake was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1996. This unique place has inspired us for naming a new chrysanthemum variety by Deliflor: Baykal.

A santini with a decorative flower, unique in this segment. Its magnificent white flowers directly provides a bouquet with volume. Moreover Baykal has excellent transport qualities and vase life. This santini will be supplied as of from week 31 (Wednesday July 29th).

Grower: Zentoo

Amounts: 5.000 stems per week

VBN-code: 123324 NEW!

Check out this novelty in 3D

