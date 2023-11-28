Join American Floral Endowment This #GivingTuesday to Support the Industry We All Love!

This #GivingTuesday, join the American Floral Endowment (AFE) as we continue to uplift and empower the floral industry.



For over 60 years, we have been the leading source of funding for floral industry advances through scientific research, scholarships, internship programs, and continued education for all industry members. This has been made possible through the continued support from the floral community that we serve.



#GivingTuesday is a global giving movement that has been built by individuals, families, organizations, businesses, and communities around the world. Millions of people come together on this day each year to support the causes they are passionate about and truly believe in.



Help us continue supporting the floral industry in 2024! Contributions of any size are appreciated, and all donations to AFE are tax-deductible.

Make a Donation

You can also support AFE by sharing our Giving Tuesday social media posts! Click the links below to visit AFE’s social media accounts. When reposting, please make sure to tag AFE and link endowment.org/donate.