Twenty Students Awarded AFE Scholarships

Alexandria, VA – The American Floral Endowment (AFE) has awarded 20 students with scholarships totaling $54,400. In this 2022 scholarship cycle, which introduced a brand-new online application platform, 65 applications were received from 40 colleges and universities. The Endowment would like to give a special thank you to the 47 industry members who reviewed and scored the applications.

AFE is aware the floral industry faces significant and ongoing challenges to our labor force. Now more than ever, these programs are imperative in helping support new professionals as they prepare to enter the industry workforce and launch a successful career. With these scholarship opportunities, AFE is keeping floriculture and horticulture competitive with other career paths by granting avenues for financial support ensuring that the industry can continue to attract and retain new students.

Read the full article and please join with the Endowment in congratulating, supporting, and empowering these future industry leaders. Learn a bit about their career goals and what they see for the future of our industry!