Dümmen Orange’s Sustainability Report Provides Transparency and Accountability

Dümmen Orange published its very first Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Report, which offers an overview of the company’s sustainability journey and provides a greater level of transparency and accountability for its actions. “This report demonstrates our mission to be a leading, global ornamental horticulture company,” says Hugo Noordhoek Hegt, CEO. “We know that this cannot be done without careful consideration of our environmental footprint, and our impact on our employees and on those with whom we work closely.”

Not a matter of ‘decided today, settled tomorrow’

The report zooms-in on Dümmen Orange’s three sustainability focus areas: environment, people and technology. Hugo Noordhoek Hegt: “Sustainability considerations are a factor in our decision-making process. Our purpose is to make a difference now and to see relevant change for the future, not only as a company ourselves, but also across the entire industry. This is not a matter of ‘decided today, settled tomorrow’ and I am the first to admit – or clarify, actually – that this is a journey. Focus is needed to move forward. In the area of environment, for instance, we decided to focus on minimizing chemical crop protection, recycling and reducing waste, managing water impact, and embracing carbon neutral horticulture.”

