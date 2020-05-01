Dümmen Orange Takes Appropriate Measures To Continue Supply

The world is facing a severe health crisis due to the global spread of COVID-19. Health organizations and governments around the world are dealing with this pandemic in the best way they can. As good citizens, we at Dümmen Orange must follow their direction and support their best efforts to protect against the spread of this virus.

The safety of our employees is paramount, as is that of our customers and business partners. We are following the advice of health organizations and governments closely and take appropriate measures within our company. We acknowledge that they, like us, are keeping the safety of the public as their highest priority.

