Dümmen Orange Takes Appropriate Measures To Continue Supply

Dümmen Orange Floral May 1, 2020

The world is facing a severe health crisis due to the global spread of COVID-19. Health organizations and governments around the world are dealing with this pandemic in the best way they can. As good citizens, we at Dümmen Orange must follow their direction and support their best efforts to protect against the spread of this virus.

The safety of our employees is paramount, as is that of our customers and business partners. We are following the advice of health organizations and governments closely and take appropriate measures within our company. We acknowledge that they, like us, are keeping the safety of the public as their highest priority.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Dümmen Orange

Related Articles

Deli

Specialty Food Association Pivots to Help Members through COVID-19: No Summer Fancy Food Show for 2020

April 13, 2020 Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association’s (SFA) 66th annual Summer Fancy Food Show scheduled for June 28-30 at the Jacob Javits Center in New York will not take place as planned due to events outside SFA’s control – notably the national and global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including travel restrictions, and the Javits Center’s critical service in fighting the pandemic that impacts the facility’s availability.

Floral

COVID-19 Shaping Greenhouse Operations

April 8, 2020 Heather Pollauf, WTVG

“We always open up April 1, which is April Fool’s Day, and this year it’s really a joke on us because some of us who are older and not so much tech-knowledgeable need to quickly jump in,” Cindy Bench, co-owner of Bench Farms in Ohio, said.