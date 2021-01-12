Expo 2021 Hatay (Turkey) to Postpone Opening by Eight Months

The International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) and Expo 2021 Hatay have agreed upon 10 December 2021 to 30 May 2022 as the new dates for their AIPH-approved International Horticultural Exhibition.

The postponement from early spring to later this year has become necessary due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on planning and preparations.

Expo 2021 Hatay will be hosted across two sites in Antakya and Iskenderun and the organisers expect to attract over two million visitors. Hatay Metropolitan Municipality will continue its hard work organising the event to stimulate city greening and sustainable development for the Hatay region and the local economy.

Commenting on the date change, AIPH Secretary General, Tim Briercliffe says, “It is very important that the host cities of Expo prioritise the health and safety of national and international participants and visitors, and we commend the organisers’ priority in this matter.”

The Mayor of the Metropolitan Municipality of Hatay, Dr Lütfü Savaş, explains, “The Covid-19 pandemic has severely impacted everyday life all over the world, including our region. We will turn this delay into an opportunity and use the time until opening to ensure security and safety for visitors and turn Hatay into a successful festival. We thank AIPH for its cooperation and assistance in this process.”

Expo 2021 Hatay will last six months. As an AIPH approved International Horticulture Exhibition (B Category), it will enable cooperation and information sharing to address essential issues such as healthy lifestyles, green cities, sustainable living, education, and innovation.

This event’s participants and exhibitors include Turkish and international cities, cooperatives, universities, private companies, and non-governmental organisations. They will prepare gardens and pavilions promoting a better future under the subthemes of “Sustainable Development and Organic Agriculture”, “Good Food for a Good Life”, “Medicinal and Aromatic Herbs for Health” and “Creative Roads on Cultural Brotherhood”.

For further information visit www.expo2021hatay.com.

