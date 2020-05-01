2019 Colorado State University Annual Flower Trial Garden’s List of Winning Flowers

May 1, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t stopped Colorado State University’s Flower Trial Garden from planting and blooming on schedule this year. For many spending more time at home lately, the approach of backyard gardening season will surely prove a welcome and natural stress reliever. If you want to know what annual flowers should thrive this growing season, Colorado State University researchers recently revealed their top annual picks.

The Trial Garden, which spans nearly three acres on the east side of the Fort Collins campus, is a Northern Colorado showpiece with a focused research and outreach purpose. Each year, the Annual Flower Trial Garden tests and analyzes the performance of more than 1,000 varieties of annual bedding plants in Colorado’s harsh growing conditions. Dozens of expert evaluators rate the plants for vigor, growth pattern, bloom and other characteristics. The trial results help home gardeners identify annual bedding plants that are most likely to succeed.

