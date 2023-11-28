Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation Announces Winners of the Alaska Symphony of Seafood

Wrangell, Alaska – The Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation (AFDF) announced the 1st place winners of the Alaska Symphony of Seafood, and two special awards for the Seattle People’s Choice and the Bristol Bay Choice, during Pacific Marine Expo on Thursday, November 9th.

The Alaska Symphony of Seafood is an annual competition for new value-added products made from Alaska Seafood. The goal of the Symphony is to encourage innovation through product development. The Symphony helps diversify markets, increase utilization, and keeps Alaska seafood relevant to consumers. The Alaska Symphony of Seafood kicked off on November 7th in Seattle with a private judging session. Each product entered into the competition was grouped into one of four categories: Retail, Foodservice, Around the Plate and Beyond the Plate. This year, the following eight special awards will also be given: Grand Prize, Salmon Choice, Whitefish Choice, Seattle and Juneau People’s Choice, Bristol Bay Choice, Best Packaging and Best Grab & Go. Product entries were individually evaluated in each category by a panel of expert judges. The competition enlisted chefs, seafood writers, seafood buyers, and other industry experts to pick the best new Alaska Seafood products of the year. In Seattle, the judges tasted, deliberated and scored all the products. Scoring was based on the product packaging and presentation, overall eating experience, price and potential for commercial success.

The Bristol Bay Choice award is given in partnership with one of our Benefactor sponsors, Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association (BBRSDA). The winner is the best sockeye product entered, as chosen by a representative judge of the BBRSDA.

Also on November 7th, AFDF held the Seattle Open House in collaboration with the Northwest Fisheries Association. At this event, the guests sampled each product and voted on their favorite product. The votes were tallied that evening and the winner was awarded Seattle People’s Choice.

The 1st place winners in each category based on the judges’scores, plus two of the special awards, announced today are listed below. More information and photos of the products can be viewed at the winners webpage and all entrants can be viewed at the entrants webpage.

RETAIL: Echo Falls Smoked Wild Alaskan Sockeye Nuggets by Ocean Beauty Seafoods

FOODSERVICE: Kraken Stash IPA Beer Battered Wild Alaska Pollock Fillets by Trident Seafoods

AROUND THE PLATE: Alaska Seafood Crunchies – Wild Fish & Sea Cucumber by Glacier Delights dba The Bear House in Alaska

BEYOND THE PLATE: Polkadog Alaskan Salmon Chips by Polkadog

SEATTLE PEOPLE’S CHOICE: Smoked Blackcod Pate by Whidbey Island Seafood Company

LLC BRISTOL BAY CHOICE: Wild Alaska Sockeye Salmon Breakfast Sausage by E & E Foods

This year’s expert panel of judges included: Michael Mills (Sysco), BT Thompson and Becca Yeardsley (Rogge), John Burrows (Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute), Daniela Klimsova (BBRSDA), Scott Habberstadt (Alaska Airlines), Craig Morris (GAPP), Carli Stewart (National Fisherman), Greg Obeso and Dani Camden of Lynden Logistics/AML and Cynthia Nims (Mon Appetit LLC).

The first-place winners of each category and the grand prize winner will receive booth space at the distinguished Seafood Expo North America (SENA) in March, airfare to and from the show provided by our sponsor, Alaska Air Cargo, entry into the SENA new products contest, the Seafood Excellence Awards, as well as other promotional benefits. New this year, all entrants who are interested will also receive initial consulting services with the AFDF Startup Accelerator (formerly the Alaska Ocean Cluster), which could also lead to incorporation into their portfolio of startups. The AFDF Startup Accelerator can help support commercial growth in new companies.

All the winners, including the first, second and third places in each category and all six special awards, will be announced on February 21st at the Symphony Awards Ceremony and UFA Legislative Reception in Juneau, Alaska, co-hosted with the United Fisherman of Alaska (UFA).

Thank you, Sponsors! AFDF thanks all of the sponsors that make this important event possible each year. Our major sponsorsthis year include: Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute, Bristol Bay Regional Development Association, Alaska Air Cargo, At-Sea Processors Association, Marine Stewardship Council, Aleutian Pribil of Island Community Development Association, American Seafoods, Bristol Bay Economic Development Corporation, Global Seas, Alaskan Leader Seafoods, Kwik’Pak Fisheries, North Pacific Seafoods / Alaska General Seafoods / Leader Creek Fisheries, Matson, Northwest Fisheries Association, Pacific Seafood Processors Association, Trident Seafoods, UniSea, and United Fishermen of Alaska.

About the Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation Founded in 1978, AFDF is dedicated to identifying common opportunities in the Alaska seafood industry and developing efficient, sustainable outcomes that provide benefits to the economy, environment and communities. For more information about AFDF, visit www.afdf.org . For more information about the Symphony, visit https://afdf.org/alaska-symphony-of-seafood