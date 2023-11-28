Mandatory Country of Origin Labelling Introduced for Seafood in Australian Hospitality Venues

Australian hospitality venues will soon be required to tell customers where their seafood was caught after the federal government announced country of origin labelling would be made mandatory for the sector.

The decision comes after $1.6 million was allocated in the 2022 federal budget to expand the use of country of origin labelling, previously only required by supermarkets and retail businesses.

At a meeting between state and federal consumer affairs ministers on Friday, ministers voted unanimously to implement compulsory country of origin labelling in hospitality venues across Australia.

