Experience Unstoppable Blooms: Danziger Brings the 2025 Season to Life

New videos and images from the R&D Center in Israel available now

Experience varieties that bring enhanced resilience, increased adaptability and unstoppable blooms with live looks from Danziger. New videos and images directly from Danziger’s research and development center in Israel are available now. Brokers, growers and retailers can schedule your personalized preview meeting today. Danziger’s global team is ready to show you the new varieties, series and programs created to help your business thrive.

Can’t wait for the meeting? Get a sneak peek inside Danziger’s greenhouses in Israel in this video, hosted by Ori Danziger, Deputy CEO. The tour brings the experience of the company’s InnovationFest to you, highlighting several varieties that show how Danziger is cultivating the future, including the incredibly adaptable new series, SOL LUNA PRIMEÔ Hybrid Impatiens (pictured, right).SOL LUNA PRIME is revolutionizing the growing experience with a shorter cycle, blooming up to seven days earlier. It also adapts to sun or shade for the home gardener.

“Our 2025 line-up features several new series and additions to existing series, expanding colors and adding value,” said Ori Danziger. “This season we are focusing on solutions for growers, helping them prepare for the future of our industry.”

More details can be found in the Danziger 2025 Highlights presentation.

You can also view additional videos and a gallery of more than 200 images from the greenhouses and displays.

Schedule your virtual or in-person meeting and book your trials today.

About Danziger

Through innovative floriculture, creative collaboration, and a spark of imagination, Danziger strives to develop extraordinary flowers and foliage to help customers achieve extraordinary success. Danziger is a global leader in bedding plant breeding, cut flower breeding, and foliage production backed by one of the largest R&D departments in the world. More than 100 scientists, researchers, and professional breeders work to invent new varieties that are more durable, efficient, profitable, and BEAUTIFUL. Nearly 1,000 customers in more than 60 countries benefit from Danziger varieties. Founded in 1953, the family-owned company is committed to bringing personal service to its customers. Danziger employs more than 1,500 people worldwide, with propagation facilities in Israel, Guatemala, Kenya, and Colombia. For more information, visit our website: www.danzigeronline.com