‘Amor Candy’ Wins Outstanding Varieties Competition

ALEXANDRIA, VA – Cut Chrysanthemum ‘Amor Candy’ exhibited by Danziger “Dan” Flower Farm won the Best in Show title in the 2021 Outstanding Varieties Competition. ‘Amor Candy’ was among 146 entries from 24 growers competing during The Society of American Florists’ 136th Annual Convention in Orlando, Florida.

Judges scored each entry based on color and commercial appeal, stem and foliage, bloom form and size, and overall presentation. The judging panel, which included three retailers, three growers and three wholesalers, evaluated specific categories of flowers, and the highest scored entry of each won “Best in Class.” From this elite group, judges chose their Best in Show winner.

Best in Show

Cut Chrysanthemum: Amor Candy

Danziger “Dan” Flower Farm

Following is a roundup of the Best in Class recipients:

Rose: ‘Free Spirit’, presented by Natural Flowers, Inc.

Spray Rose: ‘Babe’, presented by Equiflor — Rio Roses

Garden Rose: ‘Leonora’, presented by Rosaprima

Dianthus: ‘Bubblicious’, Golden Flowers, Inc.

Alstroemeria: ‘Romance’, presented by Natural Flowers, Inc.

Other Cut Flower: ‘Hanoi’ ranunculus, presented by Equiflor — Rio Roses

Cut Bulb: ‘Maxima’ roselily, presented by Oregon Flowers, Inc.

Decorative (Cut) Foliage: ‘Lysimachia Elizabeth’, presented byRoyal Flowers, Inc.

People’s Choice award winner (voted on by convention attendees): ‘Maxima’ presented by Oregon Flowers, Inc.

A special thanks to the judges for the 2021 Outstanding Varieties Competition:

Retailer Judges:

Jodi McShan McShan Florist Dallas, TX

Jordan Prosser Botanica International Decor & Design Studio Tampa, FL

Renee Tucci Renee Tucci Creative Chalfont, PA

Wholesaler Judges:

Lani Callister Ensign Wholesale Florist Salt Lake City, UT

Tim Dewey DV Flora Sewell, NJ

Miguel Yepez Orlando Wholesale Florist Orlando, FL

Grower Judges

James DelPrince Mississippi State University Biloxi, MS

Ben Dobbe Holland America Arroyo Grande, CA

David Register Ferntrust Seville, FL

A special thanks to our Sponsors and Coordinators:

SAF would like to extend thanks to Chrysal USA for supplying the plant food, Syndicate Sales the vases used for the entrants, and Dave and Megan Mitchell of Mitchell’s Flowers & Events in Orland Park, Illinois, and their team for coordinating the Outstanding Varieties Competition.