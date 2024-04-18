Spring Festival By Danziger: 70 Years of Spreading Flower Joy Worldwide

As the floriculture industry embraces the beauty of this coming spring, Danziger invites all to join in its 70th celebration—a global festival of teamwork, innovation, and human spirit.

As spring emerges with its vibrant tones and blossoms, the floriculture industry reaches its peak, showcasing nature’s breathtaking beauty. Within this spectacle, Danziger is announcing its 70th spring anniversary filled with gratitude and humbleness.

For seven decades, Danziger has been an integral part of the floriculture landscape. Founded by the visionary couple, Ernest and Zehava Danziger, in the early 1950s, the company’s journey began as a testament to love, determination, and the ability to dream big.

From a modest beginning as a small family business, Danziger has blossomed into a global leading player in the floriculture industry, spanning over 63 countries and touching the lives of millions. With more than 3000 employees worldwide, Danziger’s commitment to innovation is evident in its breakthrough assortment.

Yet, amidst its global reach and exponential growth and assortment, Danziger remains true to its familial roots. Three generations of the Danziger family have nurtured the company, each contributing their green thumbs and unwavering passion and dedication. It is this familial bond that has fostered a culture of teamwork, collaboration, and sustainable partnerships—a legacy that continues to thrive.

In reflecting on the past seven decades, Danziger recognizes that its success is not solely measured in numbers but in the diversity of people and cultures it has touched. From every corner of the globe, Danziger’s global family has come together to spread joy and beauty—a testament to the transformative power of the floriculture industry.

Together, let us continue to cultivate beauty and spread joy, honoring our nature and share our legacy to imagine more. We invite you to take part in our spring festival, held in 7 countries, spanning 5 continents, with more than 3000 people dancing together here.

We will be happy with any comment (❤ , 👍 or share ) on Danziger cut flowers or annuals & perennials Facebook accounts.

About Danziger

Founded in the 1950s, Danziger is one of the world’s most innovative floriculture companies; creating extraordinary flower varieties that help customers all along the supply chain achieve extraordinary success.

Powered by one of the flower industry’s largest R&D departments, and with cutting-edge propagation facilities and nurseries in Israel, Guatemala, Kenya, and Colombia, Danziger supplies elite quality vegetative material to about 1,000 customers in over sixty countries. Danziger manages hundreds of varieties under Plant Breeders’ Rights. Through collaborative partnerships with growers, Danziger continuously explores new ways to capture the market’s imagination, while staying true to its roots as a family business.