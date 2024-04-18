32-year-old in Brooklyn Brought in $400,000 Last Year Selling Cheese

As a little girl, Caroline Hesse would practice writing her name and get upset that it could be shortened to C. Hesse.

“I didn’t like the way that the letters looked together, and I didn’t like that it was so close to the word ‘cheese’,” she says. “I didn’t want to be the weird cheese girl.”

Twenty-five years later, Hesse proudly says she’s grown from the “weird cheese girl” to the “the weird cheese woman.” That’s because the 32-year-old spends her days in a Brooklyn warehouse operating her very own cheese mongering business: C. Hesse Cheese.

