Back by Popular Demand: Hard Salami Returns to the Land O’Frost Premium Set

Munster, IN — Land Frost, Inc., one of the nation’s best-selling brands of pre-sliced deli meats and a producer of specialty meats, is thrilled to announce the return of Hard Salami to its Land O’Frost Premium product range. This highly anticipated comeback comes in response to overwhelming customer demand and aims to satisfy the cravings of salami enthusiasts nationwide.

Hard Salami has long been a fan favorite among Land O’Frost customers, known for its rich flavor, exceptional quality, and versatility. The decision to reintroduce this beloved product was driven by Land Frost’s commitment to meeting the evolving tastes and preferences of its loyal consumers. The updated hard salami undergoes an improved cure for a softer texture and even more enjoyable and satisfying taste. With these enhancements, Land O’Frost Premium Hard Salami is poised to become a staple in households across the nation.

“We are excited to bring back Hard Salami to our Land O’Frost Premium line,” said Brandon Stephenson, brand manager for Land O’Frost Premium Meat. “Our customers have been eagerly requesting its return, and we are thrilled to deliver on their desires. We take pride in offering a wide variety of high-quality deli meats, and the reintroduction of Hard Salami further solidifies our commitment to providing exceptional products that satisfy our customers’ needs and our purpose to make each day more fulfilling than the last.”

Whether enjoyed in sandwiches, salads, or as a standalone snack, Land O’Frost Premium Hard Salami is sure to elevate any mealtime experience. The product is anticipated to be available at retailers nationwide including Food Lion, multiple divisions of Kroger, Spartan Nash, AWG, Meijer, and several others. This widespread availability ensures that Land O’Frost Premium Hard Salami will be easily accessible to consumers from coast to coast.

For more information about Land O’Frost, including its products, history and values, visit www.landofrost.com.

About Land O’Frost

Founded in 1941, Land O’Frost is a leading manufacturer of packaged meats. The company is the largest family-owned brand of packaged deli meat in the U.S. Leading brands marketed by Land O’Frost include: Land O’Frost Premium®, Wellshire® and Bistro Favorites™. Land O’Frost products can be found in supermarkets, mass merchandisers and natural food markets nationwide. Headquartered in Munster, IN, the company operates three manufacturing facilities in Lansing, IL, Madisonville, KY, and Searcy, AR. For more information, please visit www.landofrost.com.