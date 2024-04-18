Califia Farms Launches Cookies ‘N Creme Almond Creamer

Califia Farms®, a leading, premium, plant-based beverage brand, announced that it has transitioned all of its bottles in the U.S. and Canada to 100% recycled plastic (rPET), a move that will help reduce the company’s greenhouse gas emissions by at least 19% and cut its energy use in half. The packaging update impacts the brand’s broad portfolio of refrigerated plant milks, creamers, coffees, and tea. The switch reflects Califia’s ongoing commitment to a cleaner, healthier planet and its efforts to curb demand for new plastic. …