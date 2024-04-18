Califia Farms Launches Cookies ‘N Creme Almond Creamer

Califia Farms Dairy April 18, 2024

Califia Farms just announced the launch of its new Cookies ‘N Crème Almond Creamer, which combines smooth almond milk with the indulgent flavor of cookies and cream ice cream. Made with simple, plant-based ingredients, it whitens, sweetens, and richly flavors your coffee with zero dairy and only 3 grams of sugar per serving.

Cookies ‘N Crème Almond Creamer – SRP $5.89 

  • Gives your coffee the sweet, delicious flavor of cookies and cream ice cream, just without the dairy. Totally plant-based and only 3g of sugar per serving. 
  • Available at Albertsons, Kroger (6/5), Wegmans, Sprouts  

Related Articles

Dairy

Califia Farms Converts All North American Bottles to 100% Recycled Plastic*

Califia Farms Dairy March 7, 2024

Califia Farms®, a leading, premium, plant-based beverage brand, announced that it has transitioned all of its bottles in the U.S. and Canada to 100% recycled plastic (rPET), a move that will help reduce the company’s greenhouse gas emissions by at least 19% and cut its energy use in half. The packaging update impacts the brand’s broad portfolio of refrigerated plant milks, creamers, coffees, and tea. The switch reflects Califia’s ongoing commitment to a cleaner, healthier planet and its efforts to curb demand for new plastic.

Dairy

Califia Farms Launches Organic Oatmilk and Almondmilk, Made With 3 Simple Ingredients

Califia Farms Dairy January 12, 2023

Califia Farms, a leading, premium plant-based beverage brand, expands its award-winning line of dairy-free products with the launch of USDA certified Organic Oatmilk and Almondmilk. With just three simple ingredients — purified water, sea salt, oats/almonds — and no oils or gums, the brand designed the latest offerings to meet the needs of consumers seeking products with fewer ingredients, yet at an accessible price point. They are available at Kroger Co., Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market and other retailers nationwide.

Dairy

Califia Farms Introduces Only Organic Plant-Based Creamers with No Gums or Oils

Califia Farms Dairy March 18, 2024

Califia Farms®, a leading, premium, plant-based beverage brand, announced the launch of Organic Almond Creamers, the only plant-based creamers on the market that are USDA Certified Organic and made with simple ingredients and no gums or oils. Available in three delicious flavors – Lavender, Brown Sugar, and Vanilla – the creamers are available now at Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, and specialty natural stores nationwide with a suggested retail price of $6.79.