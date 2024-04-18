Califia Farms Launches Cookies ‘N Creme Almond Creamer

Califia Farms just announced the launch of its new Cookies ‘N Crème Almond Creamer, which combines smooth almond milk with the indulgent flavor of cookies and cream ice cream. Made with simple, plant-based ingredients, it whitens, sweetens, and richly flavors your coffee with zero dairy and only 3 grams of sugar per serving.
Cookies ‘N Crème Almond Creamer – SRP $5.89
- Gives your coffee the sweet, delicious flavor of cookies and cream ice cream, just without the dairy. Totally plant-based and only 3g of sugar per serving.
- Available at Albertsons, Kroger (6/5), Wegmans, Sprouts