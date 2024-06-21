Make 2025 a Gold Medal Season with Danziger

Just as the Olympic Games in Paris are getting underway, this summer also marks the start of the 2025 season. Go for the Gold with Danziger’s new introductions, new catalog and a plan to visit us at Cultivate ‘24.

Download Danziger’s 2025 catalog for a glimpse into the future of horticulture. In addition to all the gold medal new varieties for 2025, top performing best sellers and a stunning selection of new DuraBella Combinations; the catalog also offers expanded technical product pages including links to all propagation and finishing information. There is also a Breeder’s Choice selection with insider insights and tips for choosing the right plant for every program.

“As the world gets ready for the thrill of the Olympic Games, we are excited to introduce our top performers for 2025,” said Ori Danziger, deputy CEO. “Backed with breeding innovation, global trialing and testing, and a constant drive for choosing the best performing selections, our varieties are poised to show the world what they can do. We’re here to help you transform 2025 into a successful and beautiful season.”

Visit our Cultivate ’24 Booth #1519 in Columbus, Ohio July 13-16 for a personal tour of what’s new, including:

The Spirited Sprinter Team

Revolutionize your hybrid Impatiens growing experience, with this fast-to-finish series. The SOL LUNA PRIME Hybrid Impatiens Series sprints to the flowering finish line, ready to ship up to seven days earlier! This new collection also shows prime adaptability for both growers and home gardeners, with excellent performance in both sun and shade and outstanding wilting recovery. SOL LUNA PRIME stays uniform across all colors, with six hues to choose from including Light Salmon, Pearl, Peach, Orchid, Red and White.

Power Performing Petunias

Another petunia bound for the winner’s podium is Danziger’s RAYÔ Shadow. This color-evolving petunia features a dramatic deep purple, nearly black eye with bold yellow blossoms. The blooms transition through hues of rose and purple, finally maturing to muted purple and bronzy tones. Each petunia in the RAY series features large blooms and a mounded habit that create outstanding hanging baskets and combos.

Gorgeous colors are just the beginning. Danziger petunias are tough competitors that provide powerful garden performance in addition to unmatched beauty. The 2025 lineup is seeing many new superstars joining our different petunia teams. From CAPELLA to RAY , CASCADIAS to our Red Carpet Collection, there is a Danziger petunia for every program. Be sure to check out CAPELLA Fuchsia Diamond with its new diamond pattern and eye-catching purple and white blooms. This medal-worthy petunia performs well in propagation and stays naturally compact in the greenhouse with minimal PGRs.

Competition Ready Calibrachoas

Just like the Olympic pentathlon, Danziger offers five different Calibrachoa series to provide maximum grower flexibility and creativity. Each variety is trialed and tested for pH sensitivity and offers specific characteristics for growing needs.

New for 2025, EYECONIC Orange Calibrachoa calls to mind the Olympic flame with vibrant, fiery orange hues and deep contrasting eye that is the hallmark of the EYECONIC series. LIA Spark Lavender brings a new novelty to Danziger’s LIA series for 2025, paired with a striking light and dark purple bloom colors. Chosen for basket production, this series features large flowers and excellent branching.

When visiting the Danziger booth at Cultivate ’24, don’t miss our top performing programs including Floresta Foliage and DuraBella Combinations. Learn more about how our state- of-the-art facility in Guatemala allows us to provide top-quality, consistent and reliable supply of foliage cuttings to the North American market. You’ll also experience how Danziger has rejuvenated the combination category with recipes that are tested for longevity in the garden center and medal-winning performance for the home gardener.

About Danziger

