Danziger’s New Sales Manager Gives European Partners a Boost

Mishmar Hashiva, Israel – As part of a strategy to strengthen its activities in the strategically important European bedding market, Danziger is excited to welcome onboard Focco Prins, who joined the company as an additional Sales Manager in the European market in August.

Located in Netherlands, Focco will concentrate on maximizing demand for Danziger genetics along the value chain, at both the grower and retailer level.

Beginning his career in 1991 with the Chrysanthemum Breeders Association, Focco brings extensive international experience in the Cut Flowers, Pot & Bedding plants industry, and has worked in companies such as Royal Van Zanten, Dummen Orange, Fides, Queen and more.

According to Ori Danziger, Deputy CEO, “This is a strategic recruitment for Danziger, and part of our plan to further develop our European activities and better support our partners and growers, especially with regard to demand creation at the retail level.”

In his new role at Danziger, Focco will be responsible for cultivating business relations with retailers and retail growers’ across Europe.

“With his broad network and rich industry experience, Focco will be a great asset in strengthening our team and increasing interest in our world-leading genetics”, says Ori Danziger.

Focco can be contacted at: [email protected]

About Danziger

Through innovative floriculture, creative collaboration and a spark of imagination, Danziger strives to produce extraordinary flowers that help customers achieve extraordinary success. Danziger is a global leader in bedding plants and cut flowers breeding, and is backed by one of the largest R&D departments in the world. More than 100 scientists, researchers and professional breeders work to invent new varieties that are more durable, efficient, profitable and beautiful. Founded in 1953, the family-owned company is committed to bringing personal service to its customers. Danziger employs more than 1,500 people worldwide, with propagation facilities in Israel, Guatemala, Kenya and Colombia, and serves around 1,000 customers in more than 60 countries.

For more information, please visit our website: www.danzigeronline.com