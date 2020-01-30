Danziger Guatemala, Israel, wins Bronze in Young Plants Category at AIPH International Grower of the Year 2020

At the prestigious IGOTY Awards held during IPM Essen, Global Floriculture leader Danziger, were delighted to receive the Bronze award for 2020. This is a well-deserved recognition for one of the world’s most vibrant and sensational plant companies.

The AIPH IGOTY Jury is a panel of six internationally renowned horticulture experts. The following comment summarizes the judges’ feelings: “Danziger works to create and grow extraordinary flower varieties that help customers throughout the value chain achieve remarkable success. Our judges praise Danziger for its high-standards of phyto-sanitary conditions through to its customer-driven production.”

For over 60 years, Danziger has been at the forefront of flower research, breeding, development, propagation, production, sales and marketing. The company develops and grows extraordinary flower varieties of cut flowers, annuals and perennials that help flower growers grow their business while meeting the ever-changing market needs and delighting their end-customers.

Danziger won the award in the Young Plants category, focusing on the company’s state of the art propagation facility in Guatemala. Established in 2013, This 10 ha, now expanding to 15 ha, production site in Nueva-Santa Rosa Guatemala, is a technology-driven growing operation that annually produces more than 100 million unrooted cuttings to more than 1,000 customers and partners in North America. The Guatemalan facility focuses on improving the quality of annuals and perennials for the North American market, providing customers with top quality plants.

“Danziger production sites are strategic assets and by leading in production quality assurance, planning and being at the edge of technology, we ensure that we maintain a competitive advantage and provide the best service we can for our customers”, says Ori Danziger, Deputy CEO.

Among other contributing elements, the plants’ top quality is ensured by the Guatemalan facility’s greenhouses. Irrigation systems of the highest quality and cutting-edge automation equipment are also in place, as well as custom software developed by Danziger’s technology experts to optimize growing conditions. As the Guatemalan facility serves as a center of excellence, winning the IPM award recognizes Danziger’s notable achievement in this region.

You are welcome to visit Danziger’s stand in Hall 2 D40 to see for yourself why Danziger are Top of their League!

About Danziger

Through innovative floriculture, creative collaboration and a spark of imagination, Danziger strives to produce extraordinary flowers to help customers achieve extraordinary success. Danziger is a global leader in bedding plant and cut flower breeding, backed by one of the largest R&D departments in the world. More than 100 scientists, researchers and professional breeders work to invent new varieties that are more durable, efficient, profitable and Beautiful.

Nearly 1,000 customers in more than 60 countries count on Danziger varieties. Founded in 1953, the family-owned company is committed to bringing personal service to its customers. Danziger employs more than 1,500 people worldwide, with propagation facilities in Israel, Guatemala, Kenya and Colombia.

For more information please visit our new web site at: www.danzigeronline.com