Tingley Promoted to President of American Pan and Chicago Metallic

Gilbert Bundy, CEO of Bundy Baking Solutions, recently announced the promotion of Jason Tingley to President of American Pan and Chicago Metallic. Jason has been with the company for more than 30 years working his way through tool and die, design, and engineering. He was most recently Vice President of American Pan. He holds several patents for the company’s most innovative and successful products including ePAN®️ designs, TabLock trays, Uni-Lock® baguette pans and StayFlat®️ and NSF sheet pans.

Bundy commented, “Jason’s ingenuity has been essential to the growth of American Pan, leading both operations and product development. As president of American Pan and Chicago Metallic, Jason will work closely with both companies’ production and sales teams to ensure consistent and efficient processes across the organizations, promote new product and customer opportunities, and maintain the level of quality and service that our companies are known for.”

In addition to his new role for US operations, Jason will have an advisory role for all Bundy Baking Solutions global pan operations.

