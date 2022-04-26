Soulanges Mills and Sogelco International, Winners of the 2022 Alizés Awards

SAINTE-JULIE, QC – The Group Export Agri-Food Quebec-Canada (Group Export) unveiled yesterday the winners of the fourth edition of the Alizés Awards. Presented by FCC, the Alizés Awards celebrate the success of Canadian agri-food companies that stand out in international markets thanks to the excellence of their export strategies. Soulanges Mills won in two of the three categories, “SME Fonds de solidarité FTQ” and “Export Innovation Inno-centre”, while Sogelco International received the Alizé in the category “Large company FCC”. The winners were recognized during the Alizés Evening, held at the Palais des congrès, in conjunction with SIAL Canada.

“Despite the considerable and varied challenges encountered over the past two years, export growth is still on track. The Group Export is therefore pleased to salute the incredible work of Canadian agri-food exporters by dedicating an evening that honours them. Worthy representatives of Canadian products around the world, this year’s winners both demonstrate a great sense of innovation and a clear vision of their export strategy. We are happy to be able to reward them by presenting them with their awards in person and to reconnect with our peers during this edition,” said Martin Lavoie, CEO of Group Export.

Soulanges Mills

In the “SME Fonds de solidarité FTQ” category, rewarding a company with sales of less than $50 million, the Alizé was awarded to Soulanges Mills. The creator and producer of innovative specialty flours also received the Alizé in the new category, “Export Innovation Inno-centre”, achieving a double for this edition of the Alizés Awards.

Soulanges Mills was founded in 2007 with the objective of creating very high-quality products while respecting the environment. It is therefore under a value chain concept that the company develops, produces and markets roasted flours aimed at the baking and food industries under the Agriculture Raisonnée™ certification. The jury was doubly impressed by the company’s great creativity as well as the clear vision and tenacity of its leaders in adopting different strategies to grow their exports.

Sogelco International

In the “Large company FCC” category, which is open to companies with sales of more than $50 million, the Alizé was awarded to Sogelco International, a renowned producer and trader of seafood products derived exclusively from sustainable fishing or farming.

Sogelco International has 46 years of experience in trading quality frozen seafood products. In addition to the Montreal head office, Sogelco has two processing plants on the east coast of the country. Its strong interest in sustainable fisheries comes to life through its commitment to market only species that are managed and controlled on the basis of official scientific expertise. The company captured the jury’s attention with its longevity of performance and its ability to serve multiple markets by basing its actions on a well-established and well-defined strategy. Sogelco was able to pivot towards transformation at a crucial time and the jury salutes its impressive diversification in terms of segments and target markets as well as its great capacity to adapt.

The Alizés are awarded by a jury of recognized experts in the field of agri-food exports: Louis Turcotte, Senior Director, Corporate and Commercial Financing at FCC and President of the jury, Benoit Tétrault, Investment Director, Agri-Food and Health at Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Eric Waterman, Vice President, Agri-Food at Inno-centre, Pascale Daigneault, Senior Industry Development Officer at Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada and Martin Lemire, Vice President at EDIKOM and L’actualité ALIMENTAIRE.

“On behalf of the jury, I would like to thank all the companies that submitted their applications this year. The members of the jury appreciated the quality and excellence of the tremendous work accomplished by the companies over the past year. Faced with a new reality brought on by the pandemic, the companies demonstrated an agility and adaptability that speaks to the culture of innovation that is becoming essential in international export markets,” says Louis Turcotte, FCC Senior Manager, Corporate and Commercial Finance and President of the Alizés Awards jury.

This awards ceremony was made possible with the participation of many partners: FCC, the ministère de l’Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l’Alimentation du Québec, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Inno-centre, Agro Québec, Sophie Côté Assurance-Crédit Inc, L’actualité ALIMENTAIRE and Comexposium – SIAL Canada.About the Group Export

The Group Export is the largest association of agri-food exporters in Canada. Created in 1990, the Association has, over the years, developed several services and initiated hundreds of activities to facilitate access to markets outside Quebec and internationally for Quebec agri-food exporters. As a privileged link between exporters and markets, and as an essential liaison between the public sector and the industry, the Association works daily to increase the presence of Quebec products around the world.

* Other images are available upon request.