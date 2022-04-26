Cheney Brothers Breaks Ground on New Warehouse in Port St. Lucie

Port St. Lucie – Food service distributor ‘Cheney Brothers’ broke ground Wednesday morning on the first phase of a 367,427-square-foot distribution and food storage warehouse in Port St. Lucie. Its being built on SW Anthony F. Sansone Boulevard in Legacy Park at Tradition. Construction is expected to be completed in mid-2023.

Cheney Brothers plans on investing at least $65 million in the facility which will include refrigeration and freezer space, a test kitchen, ancillary offices, 46 loading docks and a fueling station.. The warehouse will employ at least 275 people. The company expects to pay estimated wages per employee in excess of $55,000, plus benefits. That is about 35% higher than the St. Lucie County average wage.

“Cheney Brothers is thrilled to be expanding to St. Lucie County. The Treasure Coast and Space Coast are growing areas and building a state-of-the-art distribution facility in Port St. Lucie will allow us to better serve our customers,” said Cheney Brothers President John Reisigl.

