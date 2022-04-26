Sysco to Expand in Jackson, WI

JACKSON — The Sysco facility in Jackson is looking to make a significant expansion, though there are still some items to work out before the project moves forward.

The Village Board approved several items related to the Sysco facility last week, including zoning to allow for it, a site plan including landscaping, lighting, facility and building plans and a certified survey map for the combination of two properties, according to Village Administrator Jen Keller.

One of the properties being combined will also be annexed into the village, as it has previously been in the Town of Polk, according to information from Sysco.

