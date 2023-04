FLORENCE, S.C. — Cheney Brothers, Inc Headquarters is opening a new Florence location. The industrial park will be located at the intersection of I-95 and S.C. 327.

The Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau said the apparent goal of the industrial park is to invest $66 million to open a food distribution center that will create 280 jobs for the community.

