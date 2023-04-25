Frosty Acres Welcomes Troyer Foods to the Brands Family

Frosty Acres Brands, a national sales, marketing, and purchasing cooperative for independent food distributors, announces Troyer Foods, Inc., a Stanz-Troyer Holdings company, as the newest member of the cooperative.

From its humble beginnings as a poultry distributor to today as a leading broadline Midwest distributor, Troyer Foods, Inc. has always focused on commitment to quality, honesty, integrity, and hard work. Troyer Foods is celebrating 75 years and continues to take steps to be a strong, reliable company that values relationships, customer growth, and caring and helping the community. In 2022 Troyer Foods, Inc. merged with Stanz Foodservice, Inc. With this merger, Troyer Foods added additional resources and tools to carry out their mission to “Nourish and grow our teams, customers, suppliers, and communities with integrity and care.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Troyer Foods to the Frosty Acres Brands family,” said Frosty Acres Brands CEO Bill Lewis. “Troyer Foods has core values that align with ours and a reputation for excellence in the industry. We look forward to our partnership and their valuable addition to the cooperative.”

ABOUT FROSTY ACRES BRANDS

Frosty Acres Brands is a national sales, marketing, and food purchasing cooperative dedicated to aligning and unifying its Members’ sales, marketing, and procurement activities to produce sustainable growth and Member business wealth. Frosty Acres provides high-quality national brands and private brands, such as Restaurant’s Pride®, to its Members. The Frosty Acres cooperative was founded in 1954 and includes independent food distributors in the U.S., Canada, the Cayman Islands, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and Bermuda. Members of Frosty Acres consist of broadliners, wholesalers, retailers, C-store distributors, system distributors, and center-of-the-plate specialists.

