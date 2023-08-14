Frosty Acres Brands Announces Stephanie Ngo’s Promotion

Frosty Acres, a leading cooperative in the food industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephanie Ngo as the Senior Vice President of Member Development and Marketing. In her new role, Stephanie will provide strategic leadership and oversee the development and execution of marketing and new member acquisition initiatives.

Stephanie Ngo continues to be very successful in attracting independent distributors to the Frosty Family by aligning the cooperative’s business and financial goals with those of new members. Stephanie also plays a key role in developing and executing marketing strategies that support the cooperative’s core values and its goal to be an integral part in helping members grow their businesses and financial wealth.

Bill Lewis, President and CEO of Frosty Acres Brands, expressed his enthusiasm for Stephanie Ngo’s promotion and her fresh perspective to the marketing department. He remarked, “Our team effectively executes the vision set by our executive leadership team, and it is intricately woven into our marketing efforts. This clear and concise message should be felt and seen in all aspects, resonating with our supplier partners and cooperative owners alike. Frosty Acres has always epitomized participative equality, a family culture, and a consultative spirit. I am thrilled to see Stephanie continue her successful journey and elevate her influence in marketing and member development.”

Stephanie Ngo served in the Army as a Field Nurse, and has had a dynamic career spanning over two decades in both the foodservice and retail sectors. She holds an MBA from the University of Houston. Her background provides her valuable insights and expertise in sales, account management, data analytics, marketing, and procurement.

For more information about Frosty Acres please call 1-800-569-4821 or visit www.frostyacres.com.