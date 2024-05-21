Fresh Produce Association of the Americas Presents Southwest International Produce Expo 2024 – A Fresh Perspective

(Tucson, AZ,) – The hottest ticket in the Desert returns in 2024, the Southwest International Produce Expo (SWIPE), brought to you by the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas (FPAA). In its second year, the event is only getting bigger in terms of booths, retail engagement, and grower/shipper participation. This expo moves over to the luxurious JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort & Spa in Tucson, AZ, from November 7-9, 2024. Also, for the first time this year, FPAA is partnering with another organization for the SWIPE Desert Golf Classic, which will be cohosted with the Fresh Produce and Floral Council (FPFC). The FPAA looks forward to West Coast friends from the FPFC collaborating on this must-attend event.

Why attend SWIPE 2024? Industry members generated a lot of positive buzz around last year’s event, with 99 percent of exhibitors signing up for the 2024 expo before the close of the 2023 event. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights and knowledge on the latest trends, innovations, and technologies shaping the future of fresh produce. “The Nogales produce industry goes back over 100 years,” says Javier Badillo of Fresh International. “The knowledge amongst our peers runs deep.”

This event is also ideal in connecting industry leaders, experts, and peers to forge valuable partnerships. Attendees will also experience a wide array of innovative products and services that will redefine your approach to fresh produce.

“I feel like it is our opportunity to spotlight the contributions U.S importers of fresh fruits and vegetables from Mexico make to the health of North America. Also, the consistency of availability of fruits and vegetables has enabled chefs and consumers to expand their offerings to customers and families with a variety of recipes with product that is now available year-round,” says Rod Sbragia of Royal Sun Produce.

Agenda highlights include:

– Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024: SWIPE Desert Classic Golf Tournament cohosted with FPFC, VIP Reception, Opening Reception

– Friday, Nov. 8, 2024: Women’s Leadership Breakfast and Panel, Annual FPAA Member Meeting, SWIPE Education Session, Luncheon, Expo, and an evening BBQ, Bourbon, and Beer Party

– Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024: Fun Networking Events on Produce Tours, Skeet Shooting, and a Visit to a World-Renowned Aviation Museum.

The unique event location in the Sonoran Desert lends itself to creative sponsorship packages to maximize a company’s visibility at SWIPE 2024. Companies are encouraged to secure a spot at SWIPE 2024 before June 15, 2024, to take advantage of early bird pricing and to ensure there are still booth spaces available.

Join the FPAA at SWIPE 2024 and be part of the fresh produce revolution. For more information and to register for the event, visit www.swipeexpo.com.

About the Fresh Produce Association of Americas:

Founded in 1944 in Nogales, Arizona, the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas has grown to become one of the most influential agricultural groups in the United States. Today, the FPAA provides a powerful voice for improvement and sustainability by serving the needs of more than 100 North American companies involved in marketing, importing, and distributing fresh produce.