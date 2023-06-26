FPAA Convention Transforms into Southwest International Produce Expo

Tucson, AZ – The FPAA (Fresh Produce Association of the Americas) is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated Southwest International Produce Expo #SWIPE, set to take place from November 2nd to 4th, 2023 at the picturesque Loews Ventana Canyon Resort in Tucson, Arizona. This year’s convention will feature a remarkable lineup of renowned retailers, buyers, growers, distributors, and allied industry partners, providing a unique platform for networking and collaboration.

The highlight of #SWIPE will be the exciting produce expo, where attendees can secure exhibition booths alongside a range of engaging activities, including educational sessions, networking events, an awards reception, and invigorating outdoor pursuits, taking advantage of Southern Arizona’s delightful autumn climate and abundant sunshine.

Recognizing the significance of the region’s golfing enthusiasts, the FPAA is pleased to welcome golfers to the esteemed Lowes Ventana Canyon Resort. Additionally, this year’s convention will introduce a thrilling tennis tournament, and a captivating local retail tour, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

The FPAA is honored to announce the confirmed participation of the following retailers and buyers for #SWIPE’s engaging lineup of panel discussions:

· Chris Keetch – Director, Produce & Floral for Ahold

· Jeremy Smith – Co-CEO of Charlie’s Produce

· Katie Calligaro – Director of Marketing & Communications for the IFPA

· Andy Hamilton – CEO of Markon

· Tony Mitchell – Vice President, Division Manager of Associated Wholesale Grocers

· Zack Jones – General Manager of Save-On-Foods

· Caitlin Tierney – Sr. Director of Produce for Sprouts

· Dania Guzman – Sr. Manager Sourcing Produce of Walmart Mexico

Stay tuned for more retailers and buyers to be announced soon!

Attendees of #SWIPE will have the exceptional opportunity to engage with industry leaders and experts, gain valuable insights, and forge meaningful connections to propel their businesses forward.

The educational sessions at #SWIPE will concentrate on the intersection of crucial issues and opportunities faced by retail and foodservice buyers when selling Mexican fresh fruits and vegetables. Key industry figures and thought leaders will participate in insightful panel discussions moderated by distinguished professionals in the field.

One of the anticipated panels, titled “Diversify to Deal with Disruptions,” will explore how buyers are reassessing supplier relationships in the face of supply and price shocks that have become increasingly common due to catastrophic crop failures resulting from Florida hurricanes and California atmospheric rivers. Moderated by Robert Lambert of AndNowYouKnow, this session promises to shed light on strategies for navigating these challenging times.

Another thought-provoking panel, “Delivering Value Across Customer Tiers,” moderated by Pamela Reimenschneider of Produce Blue Book, will delve into how retail chains are adapting their customer segmentation in response to inflationary pressures and evolving consumer purchasing patterns.

“We are delighted to welcome these influential industry leaders to #SWIPE,” said Lance Jungmeyer, President of the FPAA. “Their participation underscores the significance of this event and the value it offers to all stakeholders in the fresh produce industry. We look forward to their contributions to the educational sessions and the connections they will forge during this exceptional gathering.”

With the #SWIPE convention just around the corner, the FPAA invites industry professionals to secure their participation and ensure they do not miss out on this unparalleled opportunity to connect, learn, and thrive in the evolving world of fresh produce.

For more information and registration details, please visit swipeexpo.com.

About FPAA:

Founded in 1944 in Nogales, Arizona, the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas has grown to become one of the most influential agricultural groups in the United States. Today, the FPAA provides a powerful voice for improvement and sustainability by serving the needs of more than 100 North American companies involved in the growth, harvest, marketing, import, and distribution of produce. For more information, visit www.freshfrommexico.com