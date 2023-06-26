Summer Citrus from South Africa 2023 Season Update

Cape Town, South Africa – Summer Citrus from South Africa entered its 25th shipping season with the support of the MSC Shirley and fruit arrived into the U.S. towards the end of May. Despite recent heavy rainfall in the Western Cape and in Citrusdal, where SCSA’s growers are primarily located, the group is reorganizing after days without electricity, and a lack of access to citrus groves and some roads. The reality is that load shedding is part of their daily lives, and the Western Cape is a winter rainfall area. Despite the challenges and a minor setback with timing, SCSA promises that high-quality fruit is on the way weekly for the rest of the summer.

“We kicked off our 25th season on a positive note and we followed our inaugural vessel, the MSC Shirley, immediately with other vessels that are now en route to the Port of Philadelphia as we gained momentum through the month June,” said Suhanra Conradie, CEO of Summer Citrus from South Africa. “Our business is all about managing our challenges and utilizing our opportunities collectively. The news highlighting conditions in the Western Cape has certainly raised concerns about the season ahead and I’m here to confirm, fruit for the summer is on the way.”

New to its 25th shipping season, the group from SCSA has gained access to deliver fruit to both sides of the Delaware River at the Port of Philadelphia confirming a steady and plentiful weekly supply of citrus from the Western Cape of South Africa, both with conventional and container vessels. This new approach to citrus shipments provides a significant advantage for the group, in providing sustained long term shipping opportunities, for the planned growth of the program in the near future.

“Supply is up to expectations and ready to satisfy the demand for citrus in the U.S. throughout the summer. I can confirm weekly arrivals of either conventional or containers or both, will arrive at the Port of Philadelphia from July onwards for the remainder of the season.” said Conradie. “Our unique model of collaboration has proven successful yet again, and we have not only forecasted a healthy supply of citrus, but we’re also committed to delivering fruit to satisfy the U.S. market with the finest summer citrus available in the world. This is why SCSA remains the preferred supplier of citrus in the U.S. during the summer months.”

SCSA operates in an area with a Mediterranean climate where winter rainfall forms an essential part of the planned sustained growth for future years. A video is available to illustrate SCSA’s plan and includes messages from the group’s Board of Directors to kick off its 25th season of shipping fresh citrus to the U.S.

About Summer Citrus from South Africa (SCSA)

Summer Citrus from South Africa represents a group of South African citrus growers who consolidate their logistics, marketing, and sales efforts to bring the finest citrus fruit to market during the U.S. summer season. Established in 1999 and re-branded for expanded marketing efforts in 2016, the group provides Navels, Midknights, East Peelers, Star Ruby Grapefruit and Cara-Cara oranges for the U.S. market. For more information about Summer Citrus from South Africa, visit www.summercitrus.com and visit the brand’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.