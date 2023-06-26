Stemilt Artisan Organics are Hand-Picked to Delight Consumers with Explosive Flavors

WENATCHEE, Wash. – Share the sweet flavors of Washington grown organic stone fruit with shoppers this summer with Stemilt Artisan Organics™ peaches, nectarines, and apricots. Apricot harvest began this week to signal the start of Stemilt’s lengthy organic stone fruit season. Picked for high sugars and explosive flavor, Stemilt’s 100% organic stone fruit provides a delightful eating experience for consumers during the summer.

“Artisan Organics™ peaches, nectarines, and apricots are tree-ripened and picked at just the right time for maximum flavors,” says Brianna Shales, Stemilt marketing director. “The Douglas family grows stone fruit for flavor and freshness first in eastern Washington state where warm, sunny days help the fruit grow large and full of sugars.”

These 4th generation growers farm stone fruit in the Columbia Basin where weather conditions are ideal throughout all four seasons. Cool nights allow trees to rest after the heat of the sun and bring out vibrant hues in fruit.

“The unique thing about how the Douglas family farms peaches, nectarines, and apricots is how they harvest in small blacks to ensure fruit is evenly ripened and in its ideal harvest window,” says Shales. “This spring, we had good weather conditions during bloom that allowed healthy cell division. We’re expecting great sizes and flavors over the summer.”

Apricots are underway and will enter a peak shipping period in early July. Stemilt’s apricot crop is on par with last year’s volumes with larger fruit size and great flavors.

“Promoting organic apricots in the July timeframe is a great way to capture organic dollars to the category, while also helping consumers enjoy a seasonal fruit,” said Shales.

Retailers can also start preparing now for August promotions on peaches and nectarines and should take advantage of Stemilt’s Top Pick™ and premium white nectarine program for the end of July through the first few days of August. Top Pick™ brings high-color and high-Brix fruit into a vibrant pack that promises the “most incredible fruit” and helps retailers stand out on flavor. White nectarines are a niche, and Stemilt specializes in growing them organically for an elevated eating experience.

“It’s time to open up shelf space and start talking to consumers about what makes Stemilt Artisan Organics™ peaches, nectarines, and apricots unique,” says Shales. “Highlighting the Douglas family and their passion for organic growing through signage and POS will resonate with organic shoppers and encourage them to try something new this season.”

About Stemilt

Stemilt is a family-owned grower, packer, and shipper of tree fruit. Owned and operated by the Mathison family, Stemilt’s mission is to cultivate people and delight consumers through excellence with its World Famous Fruits. Stemilt is a leader in sweet cherries and organic tree fruits, and a key supplier of apples and pears. The company stewards an environmentally sustainable and socially responsible business through its Responsible Choice® program, which has been in place since 1989. For more information about Stemilt, visit www.stemilt.com.