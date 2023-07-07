Stemilt Welcomes Sarah Burns as West Coast Merchandising Manager

WENATCHEE, Wash. – Stemilt is pleased to announce Sarah Burns as its new West Coast Merchandising Manager. Burns came to Stemilt following her four-year tenure at FreshSource and 13 years working in sales at Earthbound Farm. In her role, she will be building relationships with customers, planning and executing promotions for Stemilt, analyzing retail data and trends to develop strategies to grow fruit sales for the organization, and representing Stemilt at industry events.

“We’re thrilled to grow our field merchandising team and welcome Sarah to the Stemilter family,” says Brianna Shales, Stemilt marketing director. “Her produce experience and people skills will be great strengths for Stemilt as we grow our footprint of organics, club varieties, and more in the future.”

Burns grew up in the Bay Area of Northern California and moved to the Sacramento area four years ago. She has a Bachelor of arts degree from Azusa Pacific University in communication studies with an emphasis in marketing.

“I am passionate about building relationships,” says Burns. “It’s one of my favorite things about working in the produce industry, relationships are important for growth.”

Burns had the opportunity to work alongside more than 30+ brands including Taylor Farms, T. Marzetti, Sumo Citrus, Ocean Mist, Humm Kombucha, and more. Outside of work, Burns enjoys spending time with family, taking her dog for walks, trying new restaurants, and baking cookies and her own sourdough bread.

“I’m excited to represent a company that grows and ships fruit that I as a consumer enjoy,” says Burns. “I look forward to growing my knowledge of the fruit industry, and working for a company that is continuing to grow the organic category which I’m passionate about.”

About Stemilt

