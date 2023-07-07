2023 Michigan Asparagus Season Wrapping Up, Highlights Key Wins of Spring Summer Promotions

DEWITT, MICH. – As the Michigan Asparagus season ends, retail promotions, a new website, social promotions and a giveaway collaboration mark key highlights of the 2023 season.

The season kicked off with the launch of a new website that offered a more user-friendly experience providing visitors the opportunity to access additional content that is interactive and informative including recipes and grower highlights.

Throughout the season, online food influencers were part of the hype machine developing new recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner to provide meal inspiration and incent purchase. Michigan Asparagus worked with three influencers who created 17 recipes and helped yield over 308,038 impressions across social media on both the Michigan Asparagus Facebook, and Mi Asparagus Instagram.

The buzz around the flavorful and tender nature of asparagus was apparent through over 45,025,273 million impressions generated through national food media and regular content on social.

New this year was a social giveaway collaboration with American Kitchen. The “Cooking the American Dream Giveaway”, highlighted the American grown and American made products perfect for your kitchen and family meals. That storytelling also included a new video series highlighting the delectable attributes and benefits of Michigan Asparagus.

If online engagement created the inspiration, retailers did their part with the promotions that included digital promos, in-store displays, and demos to incentivize purchase.

“As we end of the season, we are proud that our marketing efforts played a role in driving sales,” remarked Jamie Clover Adams, executive director of the MAAB, “But looking ahead we know we still have work to do for the 2024 season and beyond to help buyers and consumers understand the quality opportunity in Michigan Asparagus and lock in sales that support our domestic growers.”

About the Michigan Asparagus Advisory Board

The Michigan Asparagus Advisory Board (MAAB) promotes the production and consumption of Michigan asparagus nationwide. The organization is dedicated to sharing the virtues of asparagus, while also assisting with agricultural research and the development of asparagus farming. The MAAB is funded by Michigan Asparagus growers.