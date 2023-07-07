Walmart Canada launches Delivery Pass, offering customers access to unlimited, free next-day delivery on thousands of items for less than $2 per week

MISSISSAUGA, ON – Customers in Canada now have access to unlimited, free next-day delivery from stores on more than 65,000 items, including groceries and general merchandise, at an everyday low price of $8.97 monthly or $89 annually through Walmart Canada’s new subscription program, Delivery Pass.

Ottawa-based customers can sign up for and access Delivery Pass as of today. Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver launches will follow before the program rolls out across the country later this summer.

“Canadians don’t have to choose between fast, convenient delivery and our everyday low prices. We’re transforming our omnichannel offering to better serve Canadians, aiming to build the most efficient, consistent and affordable way to shop in Canada,” says Laurent Duray, Chief eCommerce Officer, Walmart Canada. “Delivery Pass is going to be a gamechanger for Canadians by giving them the products they need, when and how they want them, at the best prices.”

“Not only will our customers save money when shopping with Walmart Canada, they can now spend less time shopping in-store with groceries and more delivered right to their doors from our stores. We’re unlocking access to unlimited, free next-day delivery on items including groceries, electronics and toys, at a low price they can afford,” says Ignacio Baladron, Vice President, Omnichannel Operations, Walmart Canada. “We’re excited to launch today and already have ambitious plans to evolve the program and unlock new features. Delivery Pass is just getting started!”

Delivery Pass Benefits

Unlimited, free next-day delivery or upgrade to same-day or express delivery at a discounted cost.

Access to the same low in-store prices on more than 65,000 items, including groceries, toys, clothing, electronics and more.

Spend less time shopping in-store with groceries and more delivered right to your door.

Flexible plans that don’t lock you in.

….and more! Walmart Canada will continue to enhance the program to provide more features for customers.

As of today, location-eligible Walmart Canada customers can purchase Delivery Pass through the Walmart Canada app. When shopping through Walmart.ca or the Walmart Canada app, passholders can select a delivery time slot and add items to their cart ($35 minimum order before fees and taxes). At checkout, delivery fees will be waived automatically for next-day deliveries and passholders will have the opportunity to upgrade to same-day or express delivery for a discounted fee.

