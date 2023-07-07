FMI Bolsters Education Department with Two New Directors

Arlington, VA — FMI—The Food Industry Association today announces the appointment of two accomplished professionals, Kara Adams, and Rebecca Daniels, as directors in the association’s Education Department. They will each focus on expanding e-learning offerings to better meet member needs using new and existing formats, develop the program for the 2024 FMI Midwinter Executive Conference, and oversee additional live meetings.

Carol Abel, vice president of education at FMI, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Kara Adams and recognize Rebecca Daniels’ remarkable growth within FMI. Their appointments mark an exciting chapter in our journey toward expanding FMI’s education offerings. With Adam’s exceptional expertise in e-learning and community building and Daniels’ invaluable experience within our organization, we are confident in their ability to lead the Education Department to new horizons.”

Adams brings over 10 years of invaluable experience in the e-learning and community-building arenas. Her career began at the Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago & Northwest Indiana, where she honed her skills in fostering engagement and facilitating growth. Adams later contributed to the Institute of Food Technologists, driving organizational expansion. She became director of education for the Society of American Archivists, where she implemented a new learning management system to streamline learning experiences. In her most recent role as the community manager at Foundant Technologies, Adams managed a thriving online community of more than 4,000 members. In her new role at FMI, Adams will apply her expertise to further shape the association’s e-learning programs, which will improve the overall learning experience and expand education opportunities and mediums.

Having joined FMI in February 2019, Daniels propelled through the ranks to director, leveraging over 15 years of experience around the nonprofit sector. In January, she was recognized for her project management and innovation in constructing the association’s signature event, the FMI Midwinter Executive Conference, which featured historic, record-breaking attendance and expanded technology-driven content. Under her leadership, the recent Financial Executive and Internal Auditing Conference garnered a nearly 40% attendance increase and doubled revenue from the previous iteration. During her tenure, Daniels has worked with nearly every education event that FMI offers. As director, Daniels will continue to strengthen the association’s events portfolio and provide best-in-class conference programming.

Abel concluded, “Their combined expertise, industry insights, and dedication to delivering exceptional learning experiences will empower FMI to continue to provide exceptional experiences and professional advancement to our members.”

For more information about FMI’s educational offerings, visit FMI.org.

