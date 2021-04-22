Supermarket Industry Rallies For Virtual ‘Day In Washington’ Fly-In

Washington D.C. – More than 230 supermarket retailers and wholesalers from 143 companies and food industry state association executives from across the nation connected virtually today with members of Congress during the annual “Day in Washington” supermarket industry fly-in.

Supermarket industry members from the FMI – The Food Industry Association and the National Grocers Association (NGA) participated in more than 220 meetings with members of Congress and legislative staff to advocate for key policy issues that impact the supermarket industry. Attendees highlighted the efforts and resilience the industry showed during this unprecedented time in history to serve their communities. Additionally, grocers focused on legislative issues important to their businesses, such as maintaining a tax code that is fair and provides certainty, as well as reforms to the U.S. card payments system.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, supermarket operators and our millions of dedicated employees have worked tirelessly to safely keep their doors open and Americans fed. And, while we’re beginning to see some light at the end of the tunnel, we know there is still a long way to go,” said Leslie Sarasin, president and CEO of FMI. “Our members look forward to sharing with policymakers the challenges they’ve faced and how they responded with unprecedented levels of investment to keep customers and workers as safe as possible, give back to their communities, and help Americans get vaccinated. Our industry is committed to working with Congress on critical policies that will allow us to effectively support the nation’s ongoing economic recovery.”

“Independent community grocers have rallied to ensure their neighbors’ needs have been met in a time of crisis, and have been proactive at innovating for safety as well as retailing,” said Greg Ferrara, NGA president and CEO. “This week, our industry’s leaders made sure that policymakers understand the lengths to which supermarket operators have gone to maintain and grow strong communities, and how leaders in Washington can best support these ongoing efforts. We are united as an industry in working with Congress on the most impactful ways to lead our communities into a strong and vibrant future.”

