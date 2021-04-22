C&S Wholesale Grocers Launches its Sustainability Report

C&S Wholesale Grocers (C&S) has released its Sustainability Report, which details its commitment to driving three core areas: preserving the environment, working to eliminate waste and lessening its carbon footprint. C&S consistently looks at ways to support sustainable operations and business practices to help support a healthy environment. Efforts across the Company are highlighted in C&S’s Sustainability Report on www.cswg.com.

Who: C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc.

What: C&S has released its Sustainability Report, which details the criteria and standards it leverages throughout the Company to drive recycling; waste reduction/reuse to reduce waste; and facility and transportation energy reduction, to find eco-friendly alternatives that help lessen its carbon footprint.

Bob Palmer, Chief Executive Officer, C&S Wholesale Grocers:

“At C&S, one of our core Values is to continuously make our communities better. We live this Value every day from the core of our business, which is to feed our families and neighbors — to ensuring that the communities where we live and work enjoy a healthy environment.

We consistently look at ways to support sustainable operations to: preserve the environment, eliminate waste and lessen our carbon footprint. We are proud of our efforts to create a better planet and world. We are planning today for a brighter tomorrow, not because we have to but because we want to. It’s more than a job. It’s our legacy.”

When: Earth Day, April 22

###

About C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc.

C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc. is the largest wholesale grocery supply company in the U.S. and the industry leader in supply chain innovation. Founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores, C&S now services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 7,700 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with over 137,000 different products. We are an engaged corporate citizen, supporting causes that positively impact our communities. To learn more, please visit www.cswg.com.