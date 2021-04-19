UMaine Partners With the Wabanaki Community to Ensure Shellfish Sustainability

On Monday, April 12, David Hart, the director of the Sen. George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions, introduced a project called Maine Shellfish Learning Network (MSLN) during a presentation on shellfish sustainability.

“The people involved in this initiative are working collectively to create a brighter future for Maine and beyond,” Hart said.

University of Maine environmental communications professors Bridie McGreavy and Anthony Sutton are heading up the initiative with the help of graduate student Gabrielle Hillyer. The initiative’s main concern is shellfish sustainability in the state of Maine, especially regarding Wabanaki stewardship and food sovereignty.

