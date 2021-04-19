Salmon Season Delayed for Half Moon Bay Fishermen

Fishermen in Half Moon Bay are facing a shortened commercial salmon season off the California coast due to low Chinook salmon stocks following a decision from the Pacific Fishery Management Council earlier this week.

The commercial salmon season typically starts on May 1 and runs until September, but this year will have an intermittent, later start that has left fishermen upset.

“This is the least amount of fishing time that I can remember for California fishermen since the closures of 2008 and 2009,” said Half Moon Bay fisherman Don Marshall.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Daily Journal