FMI Identifies 12 Outstanding Store Manager Awards Finalists

Arlington, Va.— FMI—The Food Industry Association announces 12 finalists for the 2023 Store Manager Awards. From a record 175 nominations, these outstanding store managers stood out from the crowd for their ability to generate sales growth; effectively communicate company and store goals and objectives; demonstrate team leadership in their store/company; provide exceptional customer service through in-store programs; and improve community relations.

Leslie G. Sarasin, president and CEO of FMI, said, “Our 2023 Store Manager Awards finalists overcame challenges, discovered innovative solutions, championed their associates, supported local communities and inspired people throughout the industry. Woven throughout these major themes are profiles of industry champions.”

2023 Store Manager Awards Finalists:

Category A (1-49 stores):

Greg Glisch, Skogen’s Festival Foods

Kevin Perino, ShopRite Supermarkets, Inc.

Wander Rezende, Roche Bros.

Category B (50-199 stores):

Sean Conlon, Giant Food

Brad Holt, Food City

Patty Kuehn, SpartanNash

Category C (200+ stores):

Anthony Gentry, Brookshire Grocery Company

Delton Schafer, Albertsons Companies

Joel White, The Kroger Co. (King Soopers-City Market)

Category D (International):

Anton Bredenkamp, SPAR South Africa

Ana Esther Estupian Rodriguez, SPAR Gran Canaria

John Fox, SPAR Northern Ireland/Henderson Group

Profiles recognizing the achievements of all finalists can be found on the Store Manager Awards website. Finalists all receive a complimentary registration for FMI’s Future Leaders eXperience.

FMI’s People’s Pick Category and Awards Ceremony

From May 8 – 12 FMI will host its People’s Pick category, during which we ask the public to vote for their favorite Store Manager Awards finalist. Winners from all four categories and the People’s Pick recipient will be announced during a live, virtual celebration on May 16 at 2:00 p.m. ET via FMI’s YouTube channel. Four Grand Prize winners receive a crystal award and $1,000 each. The People’s Pick recipient is awarded a special trophy and $500 to celebrate their store employees.

The Store Manager Awards are generously supported by The Coca-Cola Company.

As the food industry association, FMI works with and on behalf of the entire industry to advance a safer, healthier and more efficient consumer food supply chain. FMI brings together a wide range of members across the value chain — from retailers that sell to consumers, to producers that supply food and other products, as well as the wide variety of companies providing critical services — to amplify the collective work of the industry. www.FMI.org