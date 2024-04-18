Fresh Perspectives: Gen Z’s Approach to Meat, Seafood and Produce Shopping

I often wish I had a crystal ball to predict the future of grocery shopping. With food fads changing at a lightning pace, just staying on top of trends feels like falling behind. While I haven’t found a reliable crystal ball yet, I can seek to better understand the people who are the future — Gen Z. To start my investigation of how Gen Z grocery shops, I walked around the perimeter of the grocery store with latest report releases of The Power of Meat, The Power of Seafood and The Power of Produce.

Meal Inspiration

Even youth cannot escape the eternal question of “what’s for dinner.” When it comes to meal inspiration, sources vary widely by generation. According to the Power of Produce, the most typical source of meal inspiration is routine meals (44%), but only 36% of Gen Z cite this as their primary influence. Instead, Gen Z turns to social media, especially TikTok.

48% of Gen Z draws meal inspiration from TikTok, compared to only 12% of Gen X.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: FMI