FMI Announces Promotions to Key Leadership Positions

Arlington, Va. – FMI—The Food Industry Association is proud to announce the recent promotions of several key team staff members to elevated roles within the organization, furthering FMI’s commitment to serving the food industry.

Krystal Register, MS, RDN, LDN, is promoted to vice president of health & well-being for her dedication and expertise in advancing initiatives that help connect the science of food and nutrition to overall health. Register has been especially instrumental in FMI’s participation in the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health, developing industry commitments and measuring progress toward those goals. Register has also supported an evidence-based regulatory agenda, participating in and contributing to a robust slate of agency comments. She is a champion for registered dietitian nutritionists (RDNs) in the food industry and engages in advocacy to uplift the grocery store as a destination for health and well-being.

Diane Gill is appointed to controller & vice president of financial operations. In her role, Gill will continue to spearhead financial strategies and operations with an added focus on leading the financial direction of FMI. Gill helps ensure the financial solvency of FMI and spearheads capital improvement projects that ensure systems are integrated, operate at high capacity and support FMI’s programs and services.

Steven Harris is elevated to senior director of government relations & strategic initiatives. Harris’ deep understanding of policy and compliance issues, combined with his strategic vision, will further strengthen FMI’s relationships with government entities and drive impactful initiatives as he continues to advocate on behalf of the food industry.

Tom Cosgrove is appointed director of industry relations. Cosgrove’s exceptional leadership and industry knowledge helps build strong relationships and community for food industry asset protection, technology, supply chain, risk and safety, and private brand professionals while advancing industry collaboration.

FMI President and CEO Leslie G. Sarasin said, “Our members recognize that the strength of FMI lies in its dedicated and talented staff and the pool of exemplary professionals we’ve promoted assures that our leadership trajectory remains stalwartly focused on the broader mission of the food industry. We commend these outstanding individuals for the accomplishments that secured their promotions, and we look forward to supporting their new and inspiring contributions offered on behalf of the food industry.”

About FMI

As the food industry association, FMI works with and on behalf of the entire industry to advance a safer, healthier and more efficient consumer food supply chain. FMI brings together a wide range of members across the value chain — from retailers that sell to consumers, to producers that supply food and other products, as well as the wide variety of companies providing critical services — to amplify the collective work of the industry. www.FMI.org