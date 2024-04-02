Flashfood and The Save Mart Companies Partner to Make Groceries More Affordable on the West Coast

SAN FRANCISCO–Flashfood, the app for grocery’s best deals, today announced a partnership with The Save Mart Companies, a California-based grocer operating 194 stores under the banners of Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx in California and Western Nevada. Flashfood’s free app connects shoppers with fresh produce, meat and other high-quality groceries at up to 50% off, diverting food waste from landfills and offering great deals on groceries at the same time.

The Flashfood app is now available at 44 Lucky stores in the greater San Francisco Bay Area and will rapidly expand to all 194 of The Save Mart Companies’ banner locations in California and Western Nevada to fulfill customer demand. Using the Flashfood app, shoppers can select a Lucky store location, choose discounted items to purchase, pay directly on the app and pick up the order in store.

More than 11 million tons of food went to waste in 2022 in California alone; equivalent to 19 billion meals (ReFED). Flashfood helps consumers stretch their dollar further on nutritious, high-quality food while reducing the amount of food sent to landfill. In addition, EBT payment capabilities are built into the platform, benefiting the 4.6 million SNAP customers in California – the most of any state in the US. Flashfood is committed to adding SNAP EBT as a payment option in all retail partners by the end of the year in partnership with payments company Forage.

“No one wants to live in a world where food goes to waste, while at the same time families are forced to live with less,” said Nicholas Bertram, Chief Executive Officer at Flashfood. “The Bay Area has long been a place where technology is used to solve humanity’s problems, which is why Flashfood desires to be part of this community. We’re proud to partner with The Save Mart Companies, a retailer that has served shoppers in California for more than 70 years and continues to support the communities they serve.”

Through its partnership with Flashfood, The Save Mart Companies offers both sustainability and value to its customers. The Save Mart Companies is the first retailer in California to offer Flashfood, providing local communities with a new option for affordable groceries. This partnership underscores our commitment to innovation and leadership in the industry,” said Tamara Pattison, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer at The Save Mart Companies. “Together, we’re tackling food waste so that the bounty of California’s farms ends up on the dinner table, not in a landfill.”

To find a participating Lucky store near you, visit the Flashfood store locator.

About Flashfood

Flashfood is on a mission to feed families, not landfills. The app marketplace connects shoppers with fresh produce, meat and other groceries at up to 50% off. By partnering with retailers across North America, Flashfood offers shoppers nutritious staples at affordable prices, and reduces the amount of food going to landfills. To date, Flashfood has rerouted more than 90 million pounds of food from landfills while saving its shoppers more than $200 million on their groceries. Flashfood is a remote-first company currently partnered with more than 2,000 stores across North America. For more information, please visit www.flashfood.com.

About The Save Mart Companies

The Save Mart Companies, a Kingswood Capital Management, LP portfolio company and a California-based grocer, operates 194 Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx stores in California and Western Nevada. In addition to its retail operation, the Company also operates SMART Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries (“SSI”), which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop, and the Sunnyside Farms dairy processing plant in Turlock. Proud to be California’s largest regional, full-service grocery chain, the Company and its 13,000 associates take extra care to provide customers with the freshest foods for their families at affordable prices. For more information on the company, please visit: www.TheSaveMartCompanies.com.