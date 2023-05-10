Thrive Market Now Climate Neutral Certified

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Thrive Market, the health-first membership for conscious living, is proud to announce it is officially Climate Neutral Certified. Thrive Market joins the growing movement of companies achieving the Climate Neutral Certified Standard by measuring its 2022 greenhouse gas emissions, taking action on reduction plans, and offsetting their brand footprint with eligible-verified credits.

Climate Neutral Certified is a leading consumer label for climate neutrality. It is earned by organizations that have chosen to be accountable, against Climate Neutral Certified’s Standard, for the greenhouse gas emissions generated in the production, operations, and shipping of their goods and services.

“Climate Neutral Certified marks Thrive Market’s continued commitment to an environmentally-sustainable operating model,” said Kristin De Simone, Thrive Market’s associate director of Mission. “The path to being the world’s first climate-positive grocer requires deep decarbonization and responsible reduction efforts. The scale of this vision is immense — and Climate Neutral will help guide our progress along the way.”

“Climate Neutral Certified companies are demonstrating immediate action on climate change is possible and essential,” says Austin Whitman, CEO of Climate Neutral. “Climate Neutral Certified brands have built a powerful movement that gives companies and consumers meaningful ways to act on climate—today. They are leading the way, taking immediate voluntary action to address their carbon emissions, and engaging their consumers around this important issue like never before.”

Climate Neutral’s certification builds on internationally recognized standards for carbon measurement and neutrality. All certified brands must measure cradle-to-customer greenhouse gas emissions each year to maintain certification. Then, a brand must commit to reduction action plans to cut future emissions within a 12-24 month timeline, reporting progress on those plans annually. Finally, certified brands must invest in eligible verified carbon credits to compensate for cradle to consumer emissions, directing investment into critical projects that remove and help avoid emissions. The brand’s certification data is publicly available on Climate Neutral’s website, and the process is repeated annually when companies must recertify.

